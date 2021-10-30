Orient Walt Market Cap Hits $4.24 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $219,017.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,500.34 or 1.00520338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.14 or 0.07004440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021613 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

