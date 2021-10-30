Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.26. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.
ORC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
