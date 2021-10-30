Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.26. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

