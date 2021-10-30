Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Opsens stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. 41,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.76.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

