Oppenheimer Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. Truist upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

