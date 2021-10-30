OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Head-To-Head Survey

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA 1 4 2 0 2.14

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $193.00, indicating a potential upside of 710.92%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.74 $2.12 billion $1.39 17.12

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA 38.19% 9.84% 0.80%

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.