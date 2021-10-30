OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OPBK stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,924. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OP Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OP Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

