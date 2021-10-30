OneLedger (OLT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and $1.23 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00232082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00096104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.