Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives $15.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 271,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

