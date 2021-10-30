ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,014,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,328. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

