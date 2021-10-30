Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

