Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Sells $684,500.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $684,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

