Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $152,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,856,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,709 shares of company stock worth $1,597,930. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.89. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

