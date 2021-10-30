Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,709 shares of company stock worth $1,597,930. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

