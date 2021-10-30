Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 4,405,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Republic International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Old Republic International worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

