Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.37 Million

Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post $201.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.30 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $223.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $821.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $47,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.08. 970,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

