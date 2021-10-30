Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.63.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $341.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $344.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 633.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 161,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,930,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

