Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $341.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $344.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

