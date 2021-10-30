Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

OLPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olaplex stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Shares of Olaplex stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,153. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

