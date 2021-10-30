Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 143.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

