Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 1,394,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oceaneering International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 189.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of Oceaneering International worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

