Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,875 shares of company stock worth $2,430,809. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

