Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $941,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Shares of MTB opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.13. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average is $147.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

