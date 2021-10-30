Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 45,257 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

