Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $857,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DHI opened at $89.27 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.
