Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $756,000 Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

