Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 9,697 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

