Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OTLY. Truist lowered shares of Oatly Group to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 27.43.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 12.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.09. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 12.84 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

