Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $120.82 and last traded at $119.67, with a volume of 3166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.94.

Specifically, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.