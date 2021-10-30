O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Earnings Results

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. O2Micro International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OIIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 82,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,215. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

