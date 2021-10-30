Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 72.2% in October

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,251,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.