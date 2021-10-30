Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JCE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. 71,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,857. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 735,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 297,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.