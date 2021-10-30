Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Discovery worth $60,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

