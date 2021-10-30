Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $58,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 428.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

