Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $54,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

NYSE AIRC opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

