Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $55.26 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Edison International worth $55,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EIX stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

