Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 185,835 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $62,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LivePerson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth $228,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

LPSN stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

