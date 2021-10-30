Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of US Foods worth $64,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -346.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

