Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 717,975 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $56,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,754.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 131,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 74.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BE opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

