NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Head-To-Head Review

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 3.72% 8.16% 3.15% Turing N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NTT DATA and Turing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.22 $722.33 million $0.52 36.69 Turing $803.38 million 10.97 $79.28 million N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Turing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NTT DATA and Turing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

Turing has a consensus price target of $31.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Turing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turing is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Summary

NTT DATA beats Turing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

