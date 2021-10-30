NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

