Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.00.

NOC stock opened at $357.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.97. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

