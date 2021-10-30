Northern Trust Corp Sells 55,823 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $47,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $211,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,769 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $21.39 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

