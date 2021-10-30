Northern Trust Corp Purchases 960,202 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.03% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

