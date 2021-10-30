Northern Trust Corp Has $47.10 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $47,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $108.71 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

