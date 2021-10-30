Northern Trust Corp Has $46.06 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Hillenbrand worth $46,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.46 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

