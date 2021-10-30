Northern Trust Corp Buys 206,298 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 485.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Futu worth $44,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

