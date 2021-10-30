Northern Trust Corp Buys 170,550 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $45,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

