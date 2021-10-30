Northern Trust Corp Acquires 52,420 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,420 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $44,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

