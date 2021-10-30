Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

