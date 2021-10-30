Northcoast Research Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on QSR. Stephens cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

NYSE:QSR opened at $56.64 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

